Drop in visits to A&E at Mersey Care last month

Fewer patients visited A&E at Mersey Care last month – but attendances were far higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 12,110 patients visited A&E at Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust in April.

That was a drop of 6% on the 12,939 visits recorded during March, but nearly five times as many as the 1,378 patients seen by the trust's two predecessors in April 2021.

The figures show attendances were well above the levels seen at the start of the coronavirus pandemic – in April 2020, there were 519 visits to A&E at sites run by Mersey Care.

All of last month's attendances were via minor A&E departments – those which treat minor injuries and illnesses such as fractures, cuts and bruises.

Across England, A&E departments received 2 million visits last month.

That was a decrease of 7% compared to March, but 9% more than the 1.9 million seen during April 2021.

At Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust:

In April:

There were 46 booked appointments, down from 95 in March