Food hygiene ratings given to two Knowsley establishments

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 09:43 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Kirkby Golf Club, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Ingoe Lane, Field Lane Estate, Knowsley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 1.

And To Le, a takeaway at 66 Hillside Road, Huyton, Knowsley was given a score of four on April 27.