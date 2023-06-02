Food hygiene ratings given to two Knowsley establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 09:43 BST
Kirkby Golf Club, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Ingoe Lane, Field Lane Estate, Knowsley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 1.
And To Le, a takeaway at 66 Hillside Road, Huyton, Knowsley was given a score of four on April 27.