Food hygiene ratings given to two Knowsley restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Poco Coffee, at 30 Eccleston Street, Prescot, Knowsley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 29.
And Escort Restaurant, at Escort Restaurant (Jaguar Plant), South Road, Halewood, Knowsley was given a score of four on June 9.
It means that of Knowsley's 115 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 79 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.