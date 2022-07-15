Food hygiene ratings given to two Knowsley restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Friday, 15th July 2022, 9:41 am
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter

Poco Coffee, at 30 Eccleston Street, Prescot, Knowsley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 29.

And Escort Restaurant, at Escort Restaurant (Jaguar Plant), South Road, Halewood, Knowsley was given a score of four on June 9.

It means that of Knowsley's 115 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 79 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.