Food hygiene ratings given to two Knowsley restaurants

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Poco Coffee, at 30 Eccleston Street, Prescot, Knowsley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 29.

And Escort Restaurant, at Escort Restaurant (Jaguar Plant), South Road, Halewood, Knowsley was given a score of four on June 9.