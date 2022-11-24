Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Knowsley establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
The Mermaid Tavern, a pub, bar or nightclub at 21 Market Place, Prescot, Knowsley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 23.
Advertisement
And The Albion Bakehouse, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 5 - 7 Atherton Street, Prescot, Knowsley was also given a score of five on November 23.