Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Knowsley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

The Mermaid Tavern, a pub, bar or nightclub at 21 Market Place, Prescot, Knowsley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 23.

And The Albion Bakehouse, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 5 - 7 Atherton Street, Prescot, Knowsley was also given a score of five on November 23.