Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Knowsley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 24th May 2023, 12:17 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Coso At The Tavern, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 21 Market Place, Prescot, Knowsley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 18.

And Jackymundos, a takeaway at Gores Road, Knowsley Industrial Park, Kirkby, Knowsley was also given a score of five on February 8.