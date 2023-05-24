Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Knowsley establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 24th May 2023, 12:17 BST
Coso At The Tavern, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 21 Market Place, Prescot, Knowsley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 18.
And Jackymundos, a takeaway at Gores Road, Knowsley Industrial Park, Kirkby, Knowsley was also given a score of five on February 8.