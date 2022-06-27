Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Knowsley takeaways

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pisa Pizza, at 15 Swanside Parade, Pilch Lane, Roby, Knowsley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 16.

And Farmhouse Kitchen, at 68 Sugar Lane, Knowsley Village, Knowsley was also given a score of five on June 15.