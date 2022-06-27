Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Knowsley takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
Monday, 27th June 2022, 10:19 am
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Pisa Pizza, at 15 Swanside Parade, Pilch Lane, Roby, Knowsley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 16.

And Farmhouse Kitchen, at 68 Sugar Lane, Knowsley Village, Knowsley was also given a score of five on June 15.

It means that of Knowsley's 109 takeaways with ratings, 55 (50%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.