Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Knowsley restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Knowsley’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Pinion Bistro Ltd, at 39 Eccleston Street, Prescot, Knowsley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 30.
And Yummies, at 54 Copplehouse Lane, Field Lane Estate, Knowsley was also given a score of five on June 28.
It means that of Knowsley's 114 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 79 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.