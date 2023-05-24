Knowsley house prices increased slightly in March

House prices increased slightly, by 0.2%, in Knowsley in March, new figures show.

General view of estate agents signs outside a block of flats in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 9.4% over the last year.

The average Knowsley house price in March was £178,160, Land Registry figures show – a 0.2% increase on February.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices decreased 1.3%, and Knowsley was above the 1.2% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Knowsley rose by £15,000 – putting the area fifth among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Fylde, where property prices increased on average by 14.3%, to £247,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Blackpool gained 0.7% in value, giving an average price of £130,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Knowsley spent an average of £155,000 on their property – £13,000 more than a year ago, and £46,000 more than in March 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £197,000 on average in March – 27.1% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Knowsley in March – they increased 1.3%, to £304,854 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 11.9%.

Among other types of property:

Semi-detached:

Terraced:

Flats:

How do property prices in Knowsley compare?

Buyers paid 15.9% less than the average price in the North West (£212,000) in March for a property in Knowsley. Across the North West, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost £285,000.

The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £361,000 on average, and twice as much as more than in Knowsley. Trafford properties cost 3.1 times as much as homes in Burnley (£115,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

Factfile

Average property price in March

Knowsley: £178,160

The North West:£211,759

UK: £285,009

Annual growth to March

Knowsley: +9.4%

The North West: +5.2%

UK: +4.1%

Highest and lowest annual growth in the North West