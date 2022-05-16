Knowsley road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Knowsley's motorists will have 11 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M57, from 8pm March 21 to 7am May 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 - four lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing scheme.

• M57, from 9.30am April 25 to 3.30pm September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 6 exit slip road lane one closure due to horticultural works.

• M57, from 9.30am April 19 to 3.30pm September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 3 exit slip road lane closure due to horticultural works.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M57, from 9.30am May 16 to 3.30pm May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 6 exit slip road lane closure due to horticultural works.

• M57, from 9pm May 16 to 6am May 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 slip closures road closure due to inspection works.

• M62, from 9pm May 20 to 6am May 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 6 entry slip road closure due to inspection works.

• M57, from 9pm May 22 to 5am August 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, j1 to j3 - Lane closure for carriageway - Reconstruction/Renewal.

• M57, from 6am May 28 to 7pm May 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 4 exit slip road lane closure due to general maintenance works.

• M57, from 6am May 28 to 7pm May 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 4 exit slip road lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M57, from 6am May 28 to 7pm May 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 5 exit slip lane closure due to vegetation clearance on the A580.

• M62, from 8pm May 30 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62, junction 6 roundabout lane closures due to electrical works.