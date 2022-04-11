Knowsley road closures: eight for motorists to avoid this week

Knowsley's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M62, from 8pm April 10 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, J7 to J9 - Lane closure for Structure - maintenance.

• M57, from 8pm March 21 to 7am April 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 - four lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing scheme.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M57, from 9.30am April 11 to 3.30pm April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 2 exit slip road lane closure due to general maintenance works.

• M57, from 9pm April 16 to 5am April 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 2 - Lane closure for barriers.

• M57, from 9.30am April 19 to 3.30pm September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 3 exit slip road lane closure due to horticultural works.

• M57, from 9pm April 19 to 5am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 1 to j2 - Lane closure for Litter Clearance.

• M57, from 9.30am April 25 to 3.30pm April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 6 exit slip road lane closure due to horticultural works.

• M57, from 9.30am April 25 to 3.30pm September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 6 exit slip road lane one closure due to horticultural works.