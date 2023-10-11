Register
Knowsley road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 11th Oct 2023, 10:08 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Knowsley's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

    M57, from 8am October 12 to 6pm October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, J1 - hard shoulder only for barrier/fence safety repairs.

    M57, from 9pm October 12 to 5am October 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2 - carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

    M57, from 9pm October 18 to 5am October 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

    M57, from 9pm October 23 to 5am October 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 6 to 7 - lane closures and slip road closures due to maintenance works.

    M57, from 9pm October 23 to 5am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3 - carriageway closure for inspection/survey.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.