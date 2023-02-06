Knowsley road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

Knowsley's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start this week:

• M57, from 8pm February 8 to 7am February 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, jct three - one lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing.

• M57, from 8pm February 9 to 5am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, J1 to J1 - lane closure for inspection/survey.

• M57, from 9pm February 9 to 5am February 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, J2 - carriageway closure for sweeping of carriageway.

• M62, from 8pm February 16 to 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 both directions J8 to J6 - lane closure for inspection/survey.

• M62, from 8pm February 20 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 both directions J6 to Tarbock Island - lane closure for barriers - permanent.

