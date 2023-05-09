Register
Knowsley road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

Knowsley's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 9th May 2023, 11:43 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And it is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

    M62, from 8pm May 9 to 6am May 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, jct seven - five lane closures and carriageway closures due to white linning.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.