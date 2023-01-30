Knowsley road closures: seven for motorists to avoid this week

Knowsley's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Knowsley's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures are due to start this week:

Most Popular

• M57, from 9pm January 30 to 5am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, J2 to J1 - lane closure for litter clearance.

• M62, from 9pm January 31 to 5am February 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 7 to junction 6 - carriageway closure for drainage.

• M62, from 9pm February 1 to 5am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 6 to junction 7 - Lane closure for drainage.

• M57, from 9pm February 5 to 5am February 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound, J1 to J2 - lane closure for litter clearance.

• M57, from 8pm February 8 to 7am February 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, jct three - one lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M57, from 8pm February 9 to 5am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, J1 to J1 - lane closure for inspection/survey.

• M57, from 9pm February 9 to 5am February 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, J2 - carriageway closure for sweeping of carriageway.