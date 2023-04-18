Knowsley’s noisiest streets: the 10 streets with the most noise complaints

Residents on these streets made the most noise complaints to the council.
We’ve all experienced noisy neighbours, or the odd house party that is a little too loud, but some streets in Knowsley are much noisier than others.
LiverpoolWorld sent a Freedom of Information Request (FOI) to Knowsley Council, asking which streets in the borough had the most reported noise complaints.
Referring to to January 2022-January 2023, these are the ten ‘noisiest’ streets.
Please note that these are complaints received and not necessarily justified.
1. Stratford Drive, L34 1AP
Stratford Drive had 24 noise complaints between January 2022 and January 2023, making it the noisiest street in Knowsley. Photo: Google Street View
2. Pennard Avenue, L36 3SG, L36 3SH, L36 3SJ & L36 3SL
Pennard Avenue had 16 noise complaints between January 2022 and January 2023, making it the second noisiest street in Knowsley. Photo: Google Street View
3. Rainbow Drive, L26 7AG
Rainbow Drive had 13 noise complaints between January 2022 and January 2023, making it the joint third noisiest street in Knowsley. Photo: Google Street View
4. Boundary Farm Road, L26 1UA & L26 1UB
Boundary Farm Road had 13 noise complaints between January 2022 and January 2023, making it the joint third noisiest street in Knowsley. Photo: Google Street View