More than 1,000 social homes lost in Knowsley over past decade

More than 1,000 social homes have been lost in Knowsley over the past decade, new figures show.

The figures come as housing charity Shelter urges the Government to invest in a new generation of "genuinely social housing".

Data from the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities show 82 social homes were built in Knowsley in the ten years to March 2022 – although none were built in the latest year.

Meanwhile, 1,049 social homes were sold and 404 demolished over the same period – meaning that the area has lost 1,371 homes over the past ten years.

Across England, 194,000 social homes were sold in the decade to March 2022, and 55,000 demolished.

Just 84,000 were built over the same period – resulting in a net loss of 165,000 social homes.

These figures do not include sales for low-cost homeownership.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said the country is "firmly in the red" when it comes to its social housing stock.

“We lose far more homes than we build every year, and the losses are mounting up,” she said.

“The social housing deficit is at the heart of the housing emergency,

“The fundamental lack of genuinely affordable homes has pushed millions of people into insecure, expensive and often discriminatory private renting.”

Different figures from DLUHC also show that as of March 2022, 1.2 million people were on local authority waiting lists for social housing across England – including 2,737 in Knowsley.

Ms Neate continued: "The Government can’t afford to allow this decline to stretch into another decade if it has any hopes of meaningfully levelling up.

"Instead, it must invest in a new generation of the homes we really need – secure, genuinely social housing.”

Recent research by the Resolution Foundation think tank found that nearly one in five social renters have fallen behind on their housing costs this winter.

Meanwhile nearly half of social renters (48%) reported being unable to afford to replace electrical goods, or switch the heating on when needed, the researchers found.

A spokesperson for the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, said: “Increasing the number of genuinely affordable homes is central to our levelling up mission.

“Since 2010 we have delivered over 620,000 affordable homes in England, including over 160,000 for social rent.