No at-risk children suffered abuse in Knowsley

There have been no recorded incidents of vulnerable children being abused in Knowsley, new figures show.

PICTURE POSED BY MODEL File photo dated 02/02/20 of a teenage girl showing signs of distress, as child victims of sexual abuse are waiting more than 600 days to see their attackers brought to justice, figures suggest.

There have been no recorded incidents of vulnerable children being abused in Knowsley, new figures show.

This is in contrast to the picture across England, where the total number of recorded incidents rose year-on-year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children said the figures must be a "catalyst" for the Government to urgently transform the child protection system.

Most Popular

Department for Education figures show no serious incidents regarding the welfare of children in Knowsley were recorded in 2022-23 – ​down from one or two​ the year before.

A serious incident is when a child suspected of being neglected or abused has either been seriously harmed or has died. It also includes any looked-after children who have been harmed or died, whether abuse or neglect is suspected or not.

Figures have been suppressed in areas where one or two incidents have been recorded to protect children's identities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In England, 456 incidents were recorded – up marginally from 442 the year before, though this is still below a recent peak in 2020-21 of 536, which is substantially higher than any of the last five years.

The NSPCC said a child who has suffered serious harm or even died, often due to abuse and neglect by those who should protect them, is "behind every one of these figures".

Abigail Gill, associate head of policy, said: "It is babies and our youngest children who are most reliant on the adults around them for care and protection and particularly vulnerable to harm being inflicted on them."

Ms Gill added: "These stark figures must be a catalyst for Government to show the political will and leadership needed to transform the child protection system as a matter of urgency to protect our most vulnerable children."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of the 456 incidents this year, 201 related to a child’s death, while 244 resulted in serious harm – which includes serious impairment of a child’s mental health or intellectual, emotional or social development, or serious impairment of their physical health.

The Department for Education spokesperson said: "Any incidents of abuse relating to children are abhorrent and we continuously work closely with agencies including Ofsted and local authorities to ensure strict protocols are in place to deal with cases quickly and effectively.