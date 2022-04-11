One more death recorded in Knowsley

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Knowsley.
The dashboard shows 543 people had died in the area by April 11 (Monday) – up from 542 on Friday.
They were among 23,813 deaths recorded across the North West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Knowsley.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.
A total of 147,840 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 11 (Monday) – up from 147,494 on Friday.