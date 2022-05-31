One more death recorded in Knowsley

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Knowsley.

A total of 561 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 31 (Tuesday) – up from 560 on Monday.

They were among 24,917 deaths recorded across the North West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Knowsley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.