Road closures: almost a dozen for Knowsley drivers this week

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Knowsley will have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M57, from 9.30am April 25 to 3.30pm September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 6 exit slip road lane one closure due to horticultural works.

• M57, from 9.30am April 19 to 3.30pm September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 3 exit slip road lane closure due to horticultural works.

• M57, from 9pm June 6 to 6am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 - three lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing scheme.

• M57, from 8pm June 27 to 6am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 4 - one lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing scheme.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M57, from 9.30am July 18 to 3.30pm July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 6 exit slip road lane closure due to horticultural works.

• M57, from 6am July 21 to 7pm July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 4 exit slip road lane closure due to general maintenance works.

• M57, from 9.30am July 25 to 3.30pm July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 2 exit slip road closure lane closure for horticultural works.

• M57, from 6am July 30 to 7pm July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 4 exit slip road lane closure due to general maintenance works.

• M57, from 6am to 7pm on July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 5 exit slip lane closure due to vegetation clearance on the A580.

• M57, from 6am July 30 to 7pm July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 4 exit slip road lane closure due to maintenance works.

• M57, from 9pm July 30 to 5am July 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 6 to junction 7 - carriageway closure for drainage.