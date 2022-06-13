Road closures: eight for Knowsley drivers this week

Drivers in and around Knowsley will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M57, from 9pm June 11 to 5am June 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 - five lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.

• M57, from 9.30am April 25 to 3.30pm September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 6 exit slip road lane one closure due to horticultural works.

• M57, from 9.30am April 19 to 3.30pm September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 3 exit slip road lane closure due to horticultural works.

• M57, from 9pm June 6 to 6am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 - three lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing scheme.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M57, from 9pm June 14 to 5am June 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 3 - six lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.

• M57, from 6am June 25 to 7pm June 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 2 exit slip road lane closure due to general maintenance works.

• M57, from 9.30am June 27 to 3.30pm June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 6 exit slip road lane closure due to horticultural works.

• M57, from 9pm June 27 to 6am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 4 - one lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing scheme.