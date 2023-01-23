Road closures: four for Knowsley drivers this week

Drivers in and around Knowsley will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:
• M57, from 9pm January 23 to 5am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 2 to junction1 - Lane closure for communications.
• M57, from 9pm January 30 to 5am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, J2 to J1 - lane closure for litter clearance.
• M62, from 9pm January 31 to 5am February 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 7 to junction 6 - carriageway closure for drainage.
• M62, from 9pm February 1 to 5am February 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 6 to junction 7 - Lane closure for drainage.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.