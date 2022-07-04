Road closures: six for Knowsley drivers this week

Drivers in and around Knowsley will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M57, from 9.30am April 25 to 3.30pm September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 6 exit slip road lane one closure due to horticultural works.

• M57, from 9.30am April 19 to 3.30pm September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 3 exit slip road lane closure due to horticultural works.

• M57, from 9pm June 6 to 6am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 - three lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing scheme.

• M57, from 9pm June 27 to 6am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 4 - one lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing scheme.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M57, from 9.30am July 4 to 3.30pm July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 2 exit slip road closure lane closure for horticultural works.

• M57, from 9.30am July 18 to 3.30pm July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 6 exit slip road lane closure due to horticultural works.