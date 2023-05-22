Register
Road closures: six for Knowsley drivers this week

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 22nd May 2023, 12:36 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Knowsley will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

    M57, from 9pm May 21 to 5am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 northbound, junction 5 to 6 - lane closure for signs - erection.

    And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

    M57, from 9pm May 22 to 5am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 both directions, junction 2 to 3 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.

    M57, from 9pm May 23 to 5am May 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, J6 to J7 - carriageway closure for drainage.

    M62, from 9pm May 24 to 5am May 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, J7 to J6 - carriageway closure for drainage.

    M62, from 9pm May 25 to 5am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, J6 to J7 - Lane closure for drainage.

    M57, from 9pm June 5 to 5am June 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 - two lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.