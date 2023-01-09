Road closures: three for Knowsley drivers this week

Drivers in and around Knowsley will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M57, from 9pm January 8 to 5am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, junction 4 to junction 3 - lane closure for litter clearance.

• M57, from 9pm January 8 to 5am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M57 southbound, Switch to junction 5 - lane closure for litter clearance.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• M57, from 9pm January 9 to 5am January 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 6 to junction 7 - carriageway closure for drainage.