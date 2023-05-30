Road closures: two for Knowsley drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Knowsley will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And they are both are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• M57, from 9pm June 5 to 5am June 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 1 - two lanes closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.

• M57, from 9pm June 8 to 5am June 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M57 northbound and southbound, junction 2 to junction 4 - carriageway closure for Horticulture.