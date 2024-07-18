Liverpool Cathedral celebrates its 100th anniversary this week and it’s hard to imagine what the city was like before the Gothic-style building loomed over it from St James Mount.

The majestic Anglican cathedral - the largest in Britain and the fifth largest in the world - has Grade I listed status and is a truly iconic building, home to beautiful architecture, stained glass windows, breathtaking views and family of peregrine falcons.

Considered one of Liverpool’s most beautrful buildings, it was designed by architect Sir Giles Gilbert Scott, who was just 22-years-old at the time. Submitting plans in 1903, Scott, who would go on to design the iconic red telephone box and Battersea Power Station, had no existing buildings to his credit at the time.

Consecrated on July 19, 1924, Liverpool Cathedral has stood proudly for 100 years as an integral part of the city’s community, though construction began in 1904 and wasn’t fully completed until 1978. King George and Queen Mary were present at the consecration, with their attendance symbolising the cathedral’s significance not only to Liverpool but to the entire nation.

Since then, Liverpool Cathedral has been the backdrop for many events, including the graduation ceremonies of thousands of university students and the funerals of some of the city’s most treasured people. Also hosting unique art installations, the cathedral has become a space for everyone, regardless of spirituality or religion.

The public is invited to attend a grand centenary celebration on July 21, featuring a new anthem composed by the acclaimed Will Todd, commissioned specifically for the momentous occasion. Taking place from 3.00pm, the People’s Centenary Service offers the community the chance to celebrate one of Liverpool’s most-loved buildings.

We have created a gallery showcasing Liverpool Cathedral’s rich 100-year history, from its original design and construction to how it looked prior to the addition of its iconic tower.

1 . Liverpool Cathedral plans, 1902 Liverpool Cathedral could have looked very different. This design by Charles Herbert Reilly (1874–1948) was published in 1902 but was unused. | Charles Herbert Reilly, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

2 . Liverpool Cathedral, 1926 Building works on the Southeast transept in 1926. | Getty Images

3 . Liverpool Cathedral, early 20th century The cathedral on St James Mount was designed by Sir G. Gilbert Scott. Here it is before its iconic main tower was added. | The Print Collector/Getty Images