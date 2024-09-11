Historic England’s National Heritage List for England (NHLE) provides information about all protected historic buildings and sites around the country, including listed buildings.

Listed status is given to buildings of ‘special architectural or historic interest’, providing them with legal protection against being altered or knocked down without explicit consent. Buildings can be listed under three grades - Grade II, II* or I - with Grade I being the highest, covering structures of ‘exceptional interest’.

Grade II* buildings are particularly important buildings of ‘more than special interest’ and Grade II buildings are of ‘special interest’. Around 91.7% of all listed buildings are in the latter class and it is the most likely grade of listing for a home owner.

In Liverpool, there are 29 buildings protected by Grade I status, 105 classed as Grade II* and 1,393 with Grade II protection, so it’s fairly likely that you have walked past many buildings of special interest without even realising.

We have taken a look at the National Heritage List and created a gallery of some of the buildings in and around Woolton, Allerton and Speke you may not have realised have been granted listed status.

1 . Allerton Golf Club House, Allerton Allerton Golf Club House a Neoclassical building completed in 1815 by Harrison of Chester. It was built on the site of a building which had been destroyed by a fire. In 1923, the Liverpool Corporation converted the mansion into a clubhouse for a newly built golf course. In 1944, another fire broke out, leaving the building in a derelict state. It was given Grade II listed status in 1975. | Sue Adair

2 . Street lamp at junction with Allerton Road, Woolton Street The street lamp on Woolton Street, at the junction with Allerton Road, was granted Grade II listed status in 1975. The structure dates back to 1873 and is made from cast iron. | Frombowen, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

3 . Woolton Baths, Quarry Street South Woolton Baths opened in 1893 and is considered 'a rare example of a small, late C19, village swimming baths'. The baths closed to the public in 2010 but were given Grade II listed status in 2012. | Reptonix free Creative Commons licensed photos, CC BY 3.0

4 . Former Liverpool Airport control tower and terminal, Speke Road The former Liverpool Airport was one of the UK’s first airports and at the forefront of aviation in the region for many years. The converted farmhouse that was originally used as the airport terminal, was replaced in the late 1930s by the famous art deco terminal building and control tower, which has since become a hotel. Both structures were granted Grade II* listed status in 1985. | calflier001, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons