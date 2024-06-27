3 . Croxteth Hall

The beautiful Croxteth Hall was built in 1575, and additional wings have been added to it since. The Grade II* listed Hall and collection of Grade II listed outbuildings sit amid 500 acres of woodland, pastures, ponds and streams which the public are able to visit. Formerly the home of the Earls of Sefton, inside the building, you step back in time as the house is frozen in the Edwardian age. It's also a popular location for TV and movie shoots, and they work closely with the Liverpool Film Office. | Image: Radarsmum67/CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia