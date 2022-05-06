Alder Hey Children's Trust cares for 10 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for 10 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on May 3 was up from six on the same day the previous week.
There were eight beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 9,243 people in hospital with Covid as of May 3, with 237 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – including one at Alder Hey Children's Trust.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 44% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 26%.
The figures also show that 15 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Alder Hey Children's Trust in the week to May 1. This was up from 11 in the previous seven days.