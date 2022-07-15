Alder Hey Children's Trust cares for 10 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for 10 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on July 12 was down from 11 on the same day the previous week.
There was one bed occupied by a Covid-19 patient four weeks ago in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 13,621 people in hospital with Covid as of July 12, with 264 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has more than doubled.
The figures also show that 29 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust in the week to July 10. This was up from 26 in the previous seven days.