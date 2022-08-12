Alder Hey Children's Trust cares for 11 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for 11 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 9 was up from seven on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 10% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 10.
Across England there were 8,624 people in hospital with Covid as of August 9, with 233 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 37% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 12%.
The figures also show that 18 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust in the week to August 7. This was up from 11 in the previous seven days.