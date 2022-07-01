Alder Hey Children's Trust cares for eight Covid-19 patients in hospital

Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for eight coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on June 28 was up from five on the same day the previous week.
There were five beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 8,120 people in hospital with Covid as of June 28, with 205 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 101% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 72%.
The figures also show that 23 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust in the week to June 26. This was up from nine in the previous seven days.