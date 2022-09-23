Alder Hey Children's Trust cares for four Covid-19 patients in hospital
Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for four coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 21 was up from one on the same day the previous week.
There were three beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 5,142 people in hospital with Covid as of September 21, with 145 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 18% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 3%.
The figures also show that nine new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust in the week to September 19. This was up from six in the previous seven days.