Alder Hey Children's Trust cares for one patient with Covid-19 in hospital

Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of last Wednesday, figures show.

Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of last Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on April 12 was down from four on the same day the previous week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There was one bed occupied by a patient with Covid-19 four weeks ago in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust.

Most Popular

Across England there were 6,428 people in hospital with Covid as of April 12, with 135 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 24% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 27%.

Advertisement

Advertisement