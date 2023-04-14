Alder Hey Children's Trust cares for one patient with Covid-19 in hospital

Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of last Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on April 12 was down from four on the same day the previous week.
Advertisement
Advertisement
There was one bed occupied by a patient with Covid-19 four weeks ago in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 6,428 people in hospital with Covid as of April 12, with 135 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 24% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 27%.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The figures also show that 11 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust in the week to April 10. This was down from 16 in the previous seven days.