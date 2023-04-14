Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
52 minutes ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
1 hour ago Seagull dies after being dragged on a lead in viral Facebook video
5 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
7 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
7 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud

Alder Hey Children's Trust cares for one patient with Covid-19 in hospital

Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of last Wednesday, figures show.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 14th Apr 2023, 13:54 BST

Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of last Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on April 12 was down from four on the same day the previous week.

There was one bed occupied by a patient with Covid-19 four weeks ago in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust.

Most Popular

    Across England there were 6,428 people in hospital with Covid as of April 12, with 135 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 24% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 27%.

    The figures also show that 11 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust in the week to April 10. This was down from 16 in the previous seven days.