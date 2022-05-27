Alder Hey Children's Trust cares for seven Covid-19 patients in hospital

Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for seven coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on May 24 was in line with the same day the previous week.
There were six beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 4,639 people in hospital with Covid as of May 24, with 142 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 59% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 49%.
The figures also show that 14 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust in the week to May 22. This was up from 13 in the previous seven days.