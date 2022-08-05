Alder Hey Children's Trust cares for seven Covid-19 patients in hospital

Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for seven coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 2 was down from 14 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 36% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 11.
Across England there were 10,177 people in hospital with Covid as of August 2, with 240 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 8% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 5%.
The figures also show that 11 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust in the week to July 31. This was down from 46 in the previous seven days.