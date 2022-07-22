Alder Hey Children's Trust cares for six Covid-19 patients in hospital

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for six coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on July 19 was down from 10 on the same day the previous week.

There were five beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 13,837 people in hospital with Covid as of July 19, with 318 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, as has the number on mechanical ventilators.