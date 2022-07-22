Alder Hey Children's Trust cares for six Covid-19 patients in hospital

Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for six coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on July 19 was down from 10 on the same day the previous week.
There were five beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 13,837 people in hospital with Covid as of July 19, with 318 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, as has the number on mechanical ventilators.
The figures also show that 23 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust in the week to July 17. This was down from 29 in the previous seven days.