Alder Hey Children's Trust cares for two Covid-19 patients in hospital

Alder Hey Children's Trust was caring for two coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 23 was up from one on the same day the previous week.
There were no beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 4,600 people in hospital with Covid as of November 23, with 117 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 50% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 47%.
The figures also show that four new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust in the week to November 21. This was up from three in the previous seven days.