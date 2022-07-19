Drop in visits to A&E at Alder Hey Children's Hospital last month

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fewer patients visited A&E at Alder Hey Children's Hospital last month – and attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 5,698 patients visited A&E at Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust in June.

That was a drop of 6% on the 6,033 visits recorded during May, and 8% lower than the 6,170 patients seen in June 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in June 2020, there were 2,969 visits to A&E departments run by Alder Hey Children's Hospital.

All of last month's attendances were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was in line with May, and the same number as were seen during June 2021.

At Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust:

In June:

78% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in May: