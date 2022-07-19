Drop in visits to A&E at Alder Hey Children's Hospital last month

Fewer patients visited A&E at Alder Hey Children's Hospital last month – and attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
NHS England figures show 5,698 patients visited A&E at Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust in June.
That was a drop of 6% on the 6,033 visits recorded during May, and 8% lower than the 6,170 patients seen in June 2021.
Most Popular
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in June 2020, there were 2,969 visits to A&E departments run by Alder Hey Children's Hospital.
All of last month's attendances were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care.
Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.
That was in line with May, and the same number as were seen during June 2021.
At Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust:
In June:
78% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in May:
The median time to treatment was 104 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times