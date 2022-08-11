Drop in visits to A&E at Alder Hey Children's Hospital last month

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fewer patients visited A&E at Alder Hey Children's Hospital last month – and attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 5,551 patients visited A&E at Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust in July.

That was a drop of 3% on the 5,698 visits recorded during June, and 9% lower than the 6,091 patients seen in July 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic – in July 2020, there were 3,460 visits to A&E departments run by Alder Hey Children's Hospital.

All of last month's attendances were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was a decrease of 1% compared to June, and the same number as were seen during July 2021.

At Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust:

In July:

76% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in June: