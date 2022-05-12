Drop in visits to A&E at Liverpool University Hospitals Trust last month

Fewer patients visited A&E at Liverpool University Hospitals Trust last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
NHS England figures show 24,890 patients visited A&E at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in April.
That was a drop of 7% on the 26,841 visits recorded during March, but 3% more than the 24,167 patients seen in April 2021.
The figures show attendances were well above the levels seen at the start of the coronavirus pandemic – in April 2020, there were 12,063 visits to A&E at sites run by Liverpool University Hospitals Trust.
The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 30% were via minor injury units.
Meanwhile, around 1% were via consultant-led departments with single specialties, such as eye conditions or dental problems.
Across England, A&E departments received 2 million visits last month.
That was a decrease of 7% compared to March, but 9% more than the 1.9 million seen during April 2021.
At Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust:
In April:
There were 513 booked appointments, down from 529 in March
Just 67% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
1,643 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 7% of patients
Of those, two were delayed by more than 12 hours