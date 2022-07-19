Drop in visits to A&E at Liverpool University Hospitals Trust last month

Fewer patients visited A&E at Liverpool University Hospitals Trust last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
NHS England figures show 26,023 patients visited A&E at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in June.
That was a drop of 2% on the 26,688 visits recorded during May, but 4% more than the 24,928 patients seen in June 2021.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic – in June 2020, there were 19,525 visits to A&E departments run by Liverpool University Hospitals Trust.
The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 33% were via minor injury units.
Meanwhile, around 1% were via consultant-led departments with single specialties, such as eye conditions or dental problems.
Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.
That was in line with May, and the same number as were seen during June 2021.
At Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust:
In June:
There were 472 booked appointments, down from 548 in May
67% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
2,348 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 9% of patients
Of those, 19 were delayed by more than 12 hours
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in May:
The median time to treatment was 112 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times
Around 9% of patients left before being treated