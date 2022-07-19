Drop in visits to A&E at Liverpool University Hospitals Trust last month

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

General view of an Accident and Emergency Sign at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

Fewer patients visited A&E at Liverpool University Hospitals Trust last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 26,023 patients visited A&E at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in June.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was a drop of 2% on the 26,688 visits recorded during May, but 4% more than the 24,928 patients seen in June 2021.

Most Popular

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic – in June 2020, there were 19,525 visits to A&E departments run by Liverpool University Hospitals Trust.

The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 33% were via minor injury units.

Meanwhile, around 1% were via consultant-led departments with single specialties, such as eye conditions or dental problems.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was in line with May, and the same number as were seen during June 2021.

At Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust:

In June:

There were 472 booked appointments, down from 548 in May

67% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

2,348 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 9% of patients

Of those, 19 were delayed by more than 12 hours

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in May:

The median time to treatment was 112 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times