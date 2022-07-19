Drop in visits to A&E at St Helens and Knowsley Hospitals last month

Fewer patients visited A&E at St Helens and Knowsley Hospitals last month – and attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
NHS England figures show 15,325 patients visited A&E at St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in June.
That was a drop of 4% on the 16,002 visits recorded during May, and 8% lower than the 16,629 patients seen in June 2021.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in June 2020, there were 11,747 visits to A&E departments run by St Helens and Knowsley Hospitals.
The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 35% were via minor injury units.
Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.
That was in line with May, and the same number as were seen during June 2021.
At St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust:
In June:
There were 138 booked appointments, from 138 in May
65% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
284 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 2% of patients
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in May:
The median time to treatment was 100 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times
Around 6% of patients left before being treated