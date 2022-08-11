Drop in visits to A&E at St Helens and Knowsley Hospitals last month

NHS England figures show 15,104 patients visited A&E at St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in July.

Thursday, 11th August 2022, 12:52 pm

Fewer patients visited A&E at St Helens and Knowsley Hospitals last month – and attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

That was a drop of 1% on the 15,325 visits recorded during June, and 10% lower than the 16,871 patients seen in July 2021.

    The figures show attendances were above the levels seen in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic – in July 2020, there were 12,854 visits to A&E departments run by St Helens and Knowsley Hospitals.

    The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 34% were via minor injury units.

    Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

    That was a decrease of 1% compared to June, and the same number as were seen during July 2021.

    At St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust:

    In July:

    There were 141 booked appointments, up from 138 in June

    64% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

    350 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 2% of patients

    Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in June:

    The median time to treatment was 105 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times

    Around 7% of patients left before being treated