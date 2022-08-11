Drop in visits to A&E at St Helens and Knowsley Hospitals last month

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fewer patients visited A&E at St Helens and Knowsley Hospitals last month – and attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 15,104 patients visited A&E at St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in July.

That was a drop of 1% on the 15,325 visits recorded during June, and 10% lower than the 16,871 patients seen in July 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic – in July 2020, there were 12,854 visits to A&E departments run by St Helens and Knowsley Hospitals.

The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 34% were via minor injury units.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was a decrease of 1% compared to June, and the same number as were seen during July 2021.

At St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust:

In July:

There were 141 booked appointments, up from 138 in June

64% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

350 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 2% of patients

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in June:

The median time to treatment was 105 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times