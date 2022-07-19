Drop in visits to A&E at the Liverpool Women's Trust last month

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

General view of an Accident and Emergency Sign at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

Fewer patients visited A&E at the Liverpool Women's Trust last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 1,175 patients visited A&E at Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust in June.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was a drop of 3% on the 1,210 visits recorded during May, but 2% more than the 1,157 patients seen in June 2021.

Most Popular

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in June 2020, there were 748 visits to A&E departments run by the Liverpool Women's Trust.

All of last month's attendances were via consultant-led departments with single specialties, such as eye conditions or dental problems.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was in line with May, and the same number as were seen during June 2021.

At Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust:

In June:

There were 60 booked appointments, down from 78 in May

92% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in May:

The median time to treatment was 83 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times