Food hygiene ratings given to 10 Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Noah's Ark Centre at Noahs Ark Community Centre 50 Ganworth Road, Liverpool; rated on August 8

• Rated 5: Chapters of Us at Baltic Creative 44 Simpson Street, Liverpool; rated on July 29

• Rated 5: CHOCO DADO at 48 County Road, Liverpool; rated on July 5

• Rated 5: Caffe Nero Express at Caffe Nero Express Liverpool Lime Street Station Lime Street, Liverpool; rated on May 27

• Rated 4: Calisa at 84 Childwall Priory Road, Liverpool; rated on July 14

• Rated 3: Rotunda Cafe Bistro at 107 Great Mersey Street, Liverpool; rated on July 14

• Rated 0: 4 Corners Coffee Shop & Cafe at Room 13 Hanson Road Business Centre Hanson Road, Liverpool; rated on July 11

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 2: Metrocola at 2 Leece Street, Liverpool; rated on July 14

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: P & D Italian Bakery at Ground And Basement Floor 24 Richmond Street, Liverpool; rated on April 20