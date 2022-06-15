Food hygiene ratings given to 22 Liverpool establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 22 of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Nando's at Stonedale Retail Park East Lancashire Road, Liverpool; rated on June 9

• Rated 5: Taj Indian Restaurant at 15 - 21 Lark Lane, Liverpool; rated on May 19

• Rated 5: Wavertree Town Hall at 89 High Street, Liverpool; rated on April 27

• Rated 5: Little Pretties Pamper Parlour ltd at 130 St Marys Road, Liverpool; rated on April 25

• Rated 4: BoBo at 46 Castle Street, Liverpool; rated on April 6

• Rated 0: Cafe Naz at 8 High Street, Liverpool; rated on May 17

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 3: David Lloyd Leisure Centre at David Lloyd Leisure Centre Speke Road, Liverpool; rated on April 25

Takeaways

Plus 15 ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Blue Sky at 59 St Marys Road, Liverpool; rated on June 8

• Rated 5: American Pizza Grill at 210 Rice Lane, Liverpool; rated on May 19

• Rated 4: Rio Pizza at 110 Queens Drive, Liverpool; rated on June 13

• Rated 4: Mei-Sum at 393 Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on April 21

• Rated 3: Sedpraiz Eatery at 149 Great Howard Street, Liverpool; rated on May 10

• Rated 3: LA-Pizza at 488 Prescot Road, Liverpool; rated on May 5

• Rated 2: Liang Ji Wraps at 5 Prescot Street, Liverpool; rated on May 17

• Rated 1: abo hassan grill at 56 London Road, Liverpool; rated on May 17

• Rated 1: Shawrma at 54 London Road, Liverpool; rated on May 17

• Rated 1: Pizza Oscar at 261 East Prescot Road, Liverpool; rated on April 20

• Rated 1: Black Star Pizza at 23 High Street, Liverpool; rated on April 11

• Rated 0: Carlitos Pizza at 499 Smithdown Road, Liverpool; rated on May 11

• Rated 0: Pizza-Shiraz at 534 Prescot Road, Liverpool; rated on May 5

• Rated 0: Mill Lane Pizza at 130 Mill Lane, Liverpool; rated on April 27