Food hygiene ratings given to five Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:09 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 3: The Cook Street Cafe at 12 Cook Street, Liverpool; rated on June 21

    • Rated 1: Breakfast at Linzi's at 135 Alderwood Avenue, Liverpool; rated on June 21

    • Rated 1: Phi Thai at Unit 2 7 West Derby Village, Liverpool; rated on June 21

    • Rated 0: ONLY SCRANS at 617 West Derby Road, Liverpool; rated on June 21

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 1: Big Bite at 88 Upper Parliament Street, Liverpool; rated on June 21