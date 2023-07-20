Food hygiene ratings given to five Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 3: The Cook Street Cafe at 12 Cook Street, Liverpool; rated on June 21

• Rated 1: Breakfast at Linzi's at 135 Alderwood Avenue, Liverpool; rated on June 21

• Rated 1: Phi Thai at Unit 2 7 West Derby Village, Liverpool; rated on June 21

• Rated 0: ONLY SCRANS at 617 West Derby Road, Liverpool; rated on June 21

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

