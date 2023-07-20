Food hygiene ratings given to five Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 3: The Cook Street Cafe at 12 Cook Street, Liverpool; rated on June 21
• Rated 1: Breakfast at Linzi's at 135 Alderwood Avenue, Liverpool; rated on June 21
• Rated 1: Phi Thai at Unit 2 7 West Derby Village, Liverpool; rated on June 21
• Rated 0: ONLY SCRANS at 617 West Derby Road, Liverpool; rated on June 21
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 1: Big Bite at 88 Upper Parliament Street, Liverpool; rated on June 21