Food hygiene ratings given to four Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 5: Bubbleology at Kiosk G St Johns Square St Johns Precinct, Liverpool; rated on January 27

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Lane7 Liverpool at Clayton Square Shopping Centre Clayton Square, Liverpool; rated on January 27

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: GYROS KEBAB LTD at 54 County Road, Liverpool; rated on December 14

    • Rated 4: Hunts Cross Supper Bar at 104 Hillfoot Avenue, Liverpool; rated on November 1