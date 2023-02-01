Food hygiene ratings given to four Liverpool establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Liverpool’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
Advertisement
Advertisement
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Bubbleology at Kiosk G St Johns Square St Johns Precinct, Liverpool; rated on January 27
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Lane7 Liverpool at Clayton Square Shopping Centre Clayton Square, Liverpool; rated on January 27
Takeaways
Advertisement
Advertisement
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: GYROS KEBAB LTD at 54 County Road, Liverpool; rated on December 14
• Rated 4: Hunts Cross Supper Bar at 104 Hillfoot Avenue, Liverpool; rated on November 1